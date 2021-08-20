Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 123.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 38.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $152.92 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

