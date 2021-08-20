Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,630,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in BioNTech by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $331.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.15. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of -1.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

