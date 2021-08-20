Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.