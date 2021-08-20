Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $223.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.