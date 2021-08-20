Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter worth $75,099,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $67,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,827 shares of company stock worth $23,763,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.44 and a 52 week high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

