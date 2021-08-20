Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $589.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

