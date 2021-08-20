Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $457.08 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $475.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 157.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.