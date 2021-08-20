Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 26,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in eBay by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 61,287 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in eBay by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. 30,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,538 shares of company stock worth $1,283,160. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

