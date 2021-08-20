Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $263,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

