Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $204,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.93. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,322. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $234.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

