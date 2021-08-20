Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ciena worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,565. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,599 shares of company stock worth $3,132,672. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

