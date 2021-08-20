Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,688 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,363,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

