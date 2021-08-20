Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

