Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.13. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

