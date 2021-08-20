Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $4.94 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. 1,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

