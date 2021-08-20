Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 645,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,418. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50.

Adyen’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

