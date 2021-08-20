Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADYEY. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 645,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50. Adyen has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $59.37.

Shares of Adyen are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

