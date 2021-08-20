Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADYEY stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $59.37.

Shares of Adyen are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

