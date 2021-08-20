Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Adyen has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $59.05. 645,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,418. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.50.

Shares of Adyen are scheduled to split on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

