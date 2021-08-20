Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.05. 645,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,418. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50.

Adyen shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

