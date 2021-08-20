Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $2,975.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,501.00 and a 1-year high of $2,978.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,573.09.

ADYYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adyen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,000.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

