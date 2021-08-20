Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADYYF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,975.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $1,501.00 and a 1-year high of $2,978.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,573.09.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

