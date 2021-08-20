Aeron One Day Volume Reaches $65,770.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $8,229.75 and approximately $65,770.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

