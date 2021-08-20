Aeternity Price Tops $0.15 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $51.50 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037124 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 387,983,366 coins and its circulating supply is 342,162,422 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

