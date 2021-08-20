Agrello (DLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $711,132.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Agrello has a market cap of $12.43 million and $711,132.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.51 or 0.00827873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00049158 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.