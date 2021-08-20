Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $96.06 million and $11.86 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,430.19 or 0.99925309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.51 or 0.00972853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00473885 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00350377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00074192 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004435 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,808,796 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

