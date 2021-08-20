Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €3.93 ($4.63). Air France-KLM shares last traded at €3.88 ($4.56), with a volume of 2,629,417 shares.

AF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.30 ($3.88).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.12.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

