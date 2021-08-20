AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial to C$56.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

BOS traded up C$1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.19. 34,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.81. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

