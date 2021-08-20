AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$46.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.50 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.40.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded up C$2.91 on Friday, hitting C$39.28. 315,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$15.09 and a 1 year high of C$43.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, with a total value of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

