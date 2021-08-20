Airbus (EPA:AIR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €113.82 ($133.91). Airbus shares last traded at €113.62 ($133.67), with a volume of 904,719 shares.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.00 ($152.94).

Get Airbus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is €112.29.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.