Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 334,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Airbus stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.08. Airbus has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

