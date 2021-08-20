Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $852.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $858.00 million and the lowest is $845.90 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $792.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.