Akerna (KERN) and The Competition Financial Analysis

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) is one of 114 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Akerna to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.7% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akerna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% Akerna Competitors -32.82% -1,765.41% -11.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Akerna and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 Akerna Competitors 628 3030 4590 88 2.50

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.31%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna’s competitors have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million N/A -2.37 Akerna Competitors $1.06 billion $1.19 million 28.08

Akerna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Akerna competitors beat Akerna on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

