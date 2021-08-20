Alamos Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 7,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,543% compared to the average volume of 468 call options.
Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,470. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88.
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on AGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
