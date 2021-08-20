Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.25 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $372.04 or 0.00791029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $105.54 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

