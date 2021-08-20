Aleph.im Price Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $29.04 million and $1.96 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058686 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.56 or 0.00868948 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109953 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,303,777 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

