Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,245,000 after purchasing an additional 525,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARE opened at $205.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

