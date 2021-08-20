Algorand Hits One Day Volume of $364.07 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $364.07 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00314738 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00049085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,686,717,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,267,791,146 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

