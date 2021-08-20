Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 758,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 157,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,619,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

BABA stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $159.51 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.82. The firm has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

