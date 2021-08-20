Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Erste Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.82. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $159.51 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.