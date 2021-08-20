Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Erste Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.84.

BABA stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $159.51 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $295,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $764,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

