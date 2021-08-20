Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,827,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 23,313,308 shares.The stock last traded at $160.69 and had previously closed at $160.55.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.82. The company has a market capitalization of $435.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 157,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

