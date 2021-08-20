Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $76.94

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.94, but opened at $79.53. Allakos shares last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLK shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,194 shares of company stock worth $5,333,633. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

