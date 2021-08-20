Allen Parker Sells 3,017 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $285,921.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 25th, Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00.

Z stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,618. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.