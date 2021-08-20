Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 12,452 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of NRG Energy worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE NRG opened at $42.67 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

