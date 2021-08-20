Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 169,180 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,462 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of TripAdvisor worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.38.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

