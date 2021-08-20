Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 251,717 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.79% of Sykes Enterprises worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

