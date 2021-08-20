Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 73,451 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Warner Music Group worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.