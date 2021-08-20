Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 718,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Endeavor Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.84. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 22.02 and a 12-month high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. Analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EDR. Citigroup began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last three months.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

