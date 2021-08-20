Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Medpace worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock opened at $176.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.